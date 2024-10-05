First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lowered by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

