Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.22 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

