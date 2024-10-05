iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

