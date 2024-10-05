Apella Capital LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,681,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.