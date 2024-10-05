Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.9% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 28.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,273. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

NYSE:CRM opened at $280.83 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

