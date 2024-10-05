Apella Capital LLC Acquires 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.