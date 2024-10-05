Apella Capital LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 122.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Leidos by 257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

