Apella Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.15.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

