Apella Capital LLC Acquires 5,358 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $53.03 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

