JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

