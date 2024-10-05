Apella Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 551.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

