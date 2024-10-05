Apella Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.