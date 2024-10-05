Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.16 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.23). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 165.25 ($2.21), with a volume of 145,644 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £323.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.27.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

