Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

