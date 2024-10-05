Apella Capital LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

