Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFAX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

