Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

