Apella Capital LLC Sells 892 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.