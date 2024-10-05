Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 267,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.19 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

