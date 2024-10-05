Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

