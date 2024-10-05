Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

