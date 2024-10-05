Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stake Lifted by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 793,385 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 469,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.62 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

