Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 997 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.