Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $24.79 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $205.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $589.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

