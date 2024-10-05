Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.