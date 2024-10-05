Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,014.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

