GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

GEV opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.98.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

