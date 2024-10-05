Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 41.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

