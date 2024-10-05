Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $603,000.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

