Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.