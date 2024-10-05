Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,287 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

