Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $469.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

