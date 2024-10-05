Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

