Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 878.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.