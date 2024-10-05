Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Critical Contrast

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICF International and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

ICF International presently has a consensus target price of $159.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given ICF International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Ryvyl.

This table compares ICF International and Ryvyl”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.99 billion 1.57 $82.61 million $4.92 33.82 Ryvyl $68.40 million 0.13 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.16

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.98% 14.37% 6.52% Ryvyl -70.05% -235.63% -13.42%

Volatility and Risk

ICF International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

