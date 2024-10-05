Financial Survey: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bitdeer Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 3.28 $500.00 million $9.55 9.57 Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.94 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.80

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $95.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.78%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 33.22% 14.10% 4.26% Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

