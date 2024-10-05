XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.18. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,362,828 shares traded.

XTI Aerospace Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 982.73% and a negative return on equity of 809.13%.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTI Aerospace stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XTIA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTI Aerospace accounts for about 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of XTI Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

