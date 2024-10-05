Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.23. Yamato shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.
Yamato Stock Down 5.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.
Yamato Company Profile
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.
