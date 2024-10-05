Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.34 ($11.49) and traded as low as €9.65 ($10.72). Orange shares last traded at €9.79 ($10.88), with a volume of 18,539,593 shares traded.

Orange Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.43 and its 200-day moving average is €10.34.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

