Financial Survey: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) & Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurogene and Kamada”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene $925,000.00 681.84 -$36.32 million N/A N/A Kamada $154.57 million 1.93 $8.28 million $0.23 22.61

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Neurogene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.4% of Neurogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Neurogene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neurogene and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -32.44% -27.70% Kamada 9.75% 6.15% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neurogene and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 8 1 3.11 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neurogene presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.85%. Given Kamada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kamada is more favorable than Neurogene.

Risk and Volatility

Neurogene has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kamada beats Neurogene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc., a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease. It has a license agreement with The University of North Carolina, the University of Edinburgh, Virovek, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite. The company also distributes imported drug products in Israel, including BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; TRIMBOW for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN and RUPAFIN ORAL SOLUTION for allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; SINTREDIUS for rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and mild-moderate juvenile dermatomyositis; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for CMV virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attack; HEPARIN SODIUM INJECTION for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN and ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. In addition, it distributes COAGADEX for hereditary factor X deficiency; IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; ELIGARD for prostate cancer; and BEVACIZUMAB KAMADA for various cancers. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

