Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($4.05). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 100 shares.
Lazard World Trust Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.50.
About Lazard World Trust Fund
Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard World Trust Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.