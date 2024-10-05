Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.91 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.76). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.76), with a volume of 21,128 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.91. The stock has a market cap of £33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £22,338 ($29,879.61). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,800. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.