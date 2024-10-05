Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.02), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.
Easyhotel Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
About Easyhotel
easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.
