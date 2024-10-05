RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.94 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 97.28 ($1.30). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 104.25 ($1.39), with a volume of 10,822 shares changing hands.

RTC Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a PE ratio of 744.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.94.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

