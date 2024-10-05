LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.01 ($0.24). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24), with a volume of 10,136 shares traded.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.06. The company has a market cap of £14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.11%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.