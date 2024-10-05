ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 727,484 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ANGLE
ANGLE Trading Down 6.1 %
ANGLE Company Profile
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.