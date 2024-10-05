ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 727,484 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.22.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

