Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,479.94 ($46.55) and traded as low as GBX 3,377.42 ($45.18). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,405 ($45.55), with a volume of 69,077 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 922.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,529.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,479.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

