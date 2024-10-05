ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.82. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,685 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.