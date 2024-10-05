Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.92 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.51). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.51), with a volume of 85,415 shares trading hands.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.48 million, a PE ratio of 648.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.03.

Strategic Equity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Strategic Equity Capital’s payout ratio is 576.92%.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

