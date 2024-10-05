Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.95 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.34). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 253.75 ($3.39), with a volume of 56,927 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £148.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,268.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

